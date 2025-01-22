Only 26% of Delhi voters are satisfied with AAP government: Survey

New Delhi: A recent survey by the digital marketing firm iCubesWire, released on Wednesday, indicated that only 26% of the 1,465 Delhi voters surveyed are satisfied with the performance of the current Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 5, the survey found that 49% of respondents were "not happy" with the AAP government's performance, while 25% of participants chose not to express an opinion.

When it came to the most pressing issues for the upcoming government, 69% of the participants identified reliable electricity and water supply as the top priority. Improving roads and infrastructure was the second most significant concern, cited by 20% of the respondents, while only 5% considered better air quality as a critical issue.

The survey also explored the impact of political advertising. Notably, 87% of those surveyed indicated that political ads did not sway their opinions regarding any political party. Only 5% admitted to being influenced by these ads, suggesting that advertising campaigns are largely ineffective in shaping voter sentiment.

In terms of ad visibility, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led with 41% of respondents noting their ads were the most visible, compared to Congress at 35% and AAP at 24%.

Regarding the credibility of political advertisements, only 27% of respondents deemed them trustworthy, while 22% explicitly distrusted them. A significant 52% remained neutral on the issue.

As political parties increasingly leverage social media influencers for the upcoming elections, the survey findings reveal that 88% of respondents did not observe influencers promoting political parties during the election period.