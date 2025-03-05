Only 3 more days: AAP puts up posters over 'delay' in rolling out BJP's monthly aid to women pledge

New Delhi: AAP workers on Wednesday put up posters on a flyover in Delhi with the message "only three more days", seeking to build pressure on the BJP government over its "promise" to roll out Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women by March 8.

March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day.

AAP leader and former MLA Rituraj Jha referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's January 30 remarks to question the "delay" in the rollout of the scheme.

"PM Modi had said that as soon as a BJP government is formed in Delhi, the first cabinet meeting would pass a plan to give Rs 2,500 to women and on March 8 -- International Women's Day -- the amount would be transferred to their bank accounts.

"Now, only three days are left and everyone wants to know when they will transfer the amount. Every woman in Delhi is waiting for the Rs 2,500 in their bank accounts," Jha told PTI videos.

On Tuesday, AAP workers led by Leader of Opposition Atishi staged a protest outside the Mandi House metro station. The party has been demanding a clear timeline from the newly elected BJP government in Delhi about the implementation of the scheme to provide financial assistance to women.

The BJP had made the Rs 2,500 monthly aid promise during the Delhi Assembly elections, surpassing the AAP's offer of Rs 2,100 for women. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 Assembly seats.

Responding to the AAP's criticism, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that the BJP would fulfil its promise.

"AAP should not question us on when we will provide Rs 2,500 to women. They left the Delhi government's accounts in shackles. While we will definitely fulfil our promise, the AAP surely doesn't deserve to question us on this," she had said in the Delhi Assembly.