Only 33 pc 'smart city' works completed in Panaji, Goa CM tells Assembly

Panaji, Jul 20 (PTI) Around 33 per cent of the 'smart city' works had been completed in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Advertisment

He was responding to allegations from the opposition parties about slow pace and sub standard work on the project, a Central government initiative launched in 2015 to enhance amenities and infrastructure in major cities of the country to improve the quality of life of citizens.

"Only 33 per cent of smart city works, which are worth Rs 335 crore, have been completed. Panaji has been selected under the Smart City Mission. There are issues of implementation under the mission in initial phases," Sawant told the House.

The complaint filed against Smart City Mission officials in the state by the vigilance department is being probed, the CM said, adding that contractors who have failed to complete work as per stipulations were being issued show cause notices.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party MLAS Vijai Sardesai sought a judicial probe into what he claimed were irregularities in the work, while Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao of the Congress said a House Committee must be set up to probe the "sub standard" work. PTI RPS BNM BNM