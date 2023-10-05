Only 4% of MGNREGA budget available with 5 months to go in current FY: Activists

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Only four per cent of the budget for the flagship MGNREGA remains available with five months to go in the current financial year, an analysis of the data uploaded by the Rural Development Ministry by a civil society group said.

Advertisment

An analysis of the figures on the Rural Development Ministry's website by the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha showed that Rs 2,456 crore was available on October 4 under the scheme's budget for this year.

The pending dues, including the wage, material and administration components, amount to over Rs 17,364 crore.

As per the scheme, the Centre bears the whole burden of wage and administration components, while the expenditure under the material component is shared by the Centre and the State (75:25).

Advertisment

As per the data, West Bengal, which has not received dues for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for around last two years, has payments of Rs 4,106 crore pending.

Rajasthan has Rs 2,970 crore due, Bihar has Rs 1,054 crore, while Karnataka has Rs 968 crore pending. However, only Rs 2,465 crore of the allocated budget for the scheme is available, with many states having a negative balance.

The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha activists said the budget shortfall will affect the availability of work under the scheme.

Advertisment

"With five months remaining in the financial year, only four per cent of this year’s budget remains. NREGA work will soon stop being provided since most states are running a negative balance," the Morcha said.

"The Centre says NREGA is a demand driven scheme, but we have seen in the past whenever money is running out, there is slowdown in work allocation," said Laavanya Tamang, a researcher with LibTech India.

In the current financial year, the budget allocation for the MGNREGA was Rs 60,000 crore -- Rs. 29,000 crore less than last year's revised budget of Rs. 89,000 crore.

Advertisment

Concerns about a slash in the MGNREGA budget were also raised by a parliamentary standing committee related to the Rural Development Ministry earlier this year.

The panel had in a report said that MGNREGA was allocated Rs 60,000 crore against the proposed demand of Rs 98,000 crore by the rural development department, adding they were "unable to comprehend the rationale for reduced allocation of fund under the MGNREGA".

The Rural Development Ministry had in its reply said the Ministry of Finance is requested to provide the funds when additional fund is required.

Advertisment

In a written reply during the Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had said no additional funds had been sought from the Finance Ministry till August 4 in the current financial year.

Over the last three financial years, the funds released to the Rural Development Ministry for the MGNREGA have been significantly higher than the initial allocations.

In 2020-21, Rs 61,500 crore was the allocation made in the budget and the fund released was Rs. 1,11,170 crore. In 2021-22, the budget estimate was Rs 73,000 crore, and Rs 98,467.85 crore was released, and in 2022-23, Rs 73,000 crore was allocated, while Rs 90,810 crore was released.

NREGA Sangharsh Morcha is a coalition of around 40 organisations and unions working with rural labourers, including NREGA workers, across the country.

The MGNREGA or NREGA is a flagship scheme aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in the country's rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. PTI AO AS AO AS SKY SKY