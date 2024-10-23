Only 5 persons allowed during poll nomination submission to Returning Officer: Police

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Mumbai police have restricted the number of persons entering the Returning Officer's (RO) cabin for submission of nomination to five for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, an official said.

Also, only three vehicles of a candidate will be permitted in the 100 metres periphery of the RO's office, as per prohibitory orders issued on Tuesday under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said.

The police also prohibited political campaign through slogans, rally, procession, singing of songs and use of musical instruments during the submission of nomination form, the order mentioned.

If two candidates of different political parties come at a time to submit their nomination forms, then nobody will indulge in a provocative act against each other, the official said.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till November 4 in the Mumbai district and suburbs. PTI DC GK