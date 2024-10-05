Only a govt known for good governance can develop Haryana: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said only a government with a track record of good governance can bring prosperity to Haryana.

The vote of people of Haryana will keep the state free from the rule of corrupt and wheeler-dealers, Shah said.

"I urge all my sisters and brothers to vote to maintain the pace of development and to elect a government that takes the government out of one district and reaches every village of Haryana," he wrote on X in Hindi.

"Only a government with a track record of development and good governance, and not one making false promises, can bring welfare to Haryana," he said.

Polling for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began 7 AM Saturday amid tight security, officials said.

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, besides the JJP's Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates, will be decided in the polls in which more than two crore people are eligible to vote. PTI ACB VN VN