Only Aadhaar-authenticated users can book online general tickets in first 15 mins from Oct 1: Railways

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) From October 1, the Railway Ministry will allow only Aadhaar-authenticated users to book reserved general tickets through the IRCTC website or app during the first 15 minutes after booking opens for any train. Currently, this restriction applies only to Tatkal bookings.

"With a view to ensure that the benefits of the reservation system reach the common end user and are not misused by unscrupulous elements, it has been decided that with effect from 1.10.2025, during the first 15 minutes of opening of general reservation, reserved general tickets can be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users," a ministry circular said on Monday.

Ministry officials said that after 15 minutes, authorised ticket agents will be allowed to book online reservations.

"There shall, however, be no change in timing for booking of general reserved tickets through computerised PRS counters of Indian Railways," the circular said.

It added, "There shall also be no change in the timing of restriction of 10 minutes of opening of general reservation during which authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways shall not be allowed to book opening day reserved tickets." Officials clarified that the railway ministry had already imposed a 10-minute restriction on agents to book general reservations from the counter.

"The circular has retained the said restriction," an official said.

The circular said, "CRIS and IRCTC shall make necessary modifications in the system accordingly under intimation to all zonal railways as well as this office." "Earlier, we had issued a circular that imposed a 15-minute restriction for Tatkal bookings. Considering the benefits of that order, we have now decided to extend this facility to general reservation bookings as well," a ministry official said.

"For example, if a train is scheduled to depart at 10 am on October 1, and reservations open today at 10 am, for the first 15 minutes, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be allowed to book general reservations.

"Previously, this restriction applied only to Tatkal bookings, which open at 10 am for AC classes and at 11 am for non-AC classes, a day before the train's departure," the official said.