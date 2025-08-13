Only AAP provides women platform to enter politics: Kejriwal

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said ever since his party's government was formed in Punjab, it has been continuously working for the welfare and empowerment of women.

Addressing a gathering through video conferencing, Kejriwal said only the Aam Aadmi Party gives women the opportunity to enter active politics.

He was addressing the AAP's Women's Wing Leadership Training Programme.

"Other parties use women only as a vote bank. Their women's wing leaders bring women to rallies or attend women-centric events, but they do not allow women from ordinary families to enter active politics," said a party release, quoting Kejriwal.

Speaking on the AAP government's anti-drug drive, he said the 'war against drugs' campaign has provided the greatest relief to women.

He said women suffer the most due to drugs because drugs snatch away their children and husbands and destroy their homes.

Therefore, women should participate in the 'war against drugs' campaign and contribute significantly to eradicating drugs from Punjab, he said.

Kejriwal appealed to women, saying that if their children, fathers, or husbands are addicted to drugs, they should admit them to de-addiction centers without hesitation.

The AAP government has equipped these centers with all modern facilities, he said.

The former Delhi chief minister said his party's leaders work for the welfare of the poor, which is why they are still alive in politics.

Kejriwal said many "conspiracies" were hatched against his party's leader, and they were even sent to jail, but they did not break because they had the "blessings of the poor and common people." "We built good schools for the children of the poor, mohalla clinics and good government hospitals for their treatment, and made their electricity bills zero. These schemes have made life much easier for poor people. Otherwise, in such times of high inflation, survival would have been very difficult," he said.

He claimed that because of these schemes, even the traditional voters of the BJP and Congress are now praising and supporting the AAP. PTI CHS VN VN