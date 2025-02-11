Only authentic version of Constitution be promulgated, any violation serious, says Dhankhar

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the Constitution signed by its framers that includes 22 miniatures together with amendments by Parliament is the only authentic one that needs to be promulgated and any violation be taken seriously and dealt with sternly.

He said this in the House after BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal raised the issue of 22 illustrations missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country today. He demanded inclusion of the original illustrations, which he alleged have been removed "unconstitutionally".

The issue led to a heated discussion in the House with the Congress staging a walkout, alleging that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to complete his point on the issue.

"I have no doubt and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic one and it can include amendments by the Parliament. If there is any change effected by judiciary or any institution, it is not acceptable to this House.

"I will appeal to the Leader of the House to ensure that in the country only the authentic version of the Indian Constitution be promulgated. Any violation of this should be taken quite seriously by the government and severe action taken," the Chairman said in the House.

Kharge was first given the floor to speak on the issue, who alleged that the BJP was unnecessarily raising the issue to create a controversy. "They are unnecessarily raising the issue and want to create a controversy on Ambedkar's Constitution. They never raised this issue when Ambedkar, Patel, others were alive...Now they are bringing new issues. This is an attempt to create a controversy and defame Ambedkar. This is wrong," Kharge alleged.

When Kharge sought to speak further, the Chair gave the floor to the Leader of the House J P Nadda, who refuted the charges made by Kharge. At this, the Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

Nadda wondered what objection does the Congress have on the issue and they should have supported it and urged the government to take action.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress leader is trying to seek advantage of the issue by making it political by alleging that attempts are being made to defame Ambedkar and this should be expunged," he said, adding that the publishers should publish the Constitution keeping in view the spirit of the framers. He said they all respected Ambedkar.

Nadda said the copies of Constitution being published by publishers do not have the illustrations as pointed out by Agarwal.

He further said the government will ensure publishers publish copies depicting spirit of Constitution and only those are available in the market.

The Chairman later said this was an extremely serious issue as the 22 illustrations carry the depiction of India's 5,000 year old tradition and heritage.

"A very valid issue has come to the attention of the Council of States. Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has rightly pointed out that the act of omission or commission either on our iPads or in any book without carrying the 22 miniatures of that Constitution of which architect is Dr. B R Ambedkar and signed by our founding fathers and the only variation, I reiterate, please note my words, the only change that can take place in the Indian Constitution can emanate only from the Indian Parliament," Dhankhar said.

He said any change emanating from the Indian Parliament duly signed by the President of India under Article 111 must invariably find mention in the Indian Constitution, irrespective of any intervention from judiciary or otherwise.

"Therefore, it is not optional for the government or anyone else to adhere to it. This is the only way and everyone in the country is required to have Indian Constitution which is duly sanctified," he asserted.

Earlier, TMC member Derek O'Brien said that the 400-plus page copy of the Constitution made available in his computer also did not have the illustrations as pointed out by the BJP MP.

"Derek O'Brien has a point, before him it is not there. We must regret it, we must make amends and amends be made as quick as possible by everyone concerned including the government. If there is any publication from your side, strict steps should be taken and I'm sure in the shortest possible time the government will make it convenient that people come to know only and only the authentic version of the Indian Constitution as it holds the field today," the Chairman also said.

He said anyone who has done this omission is responsible and no one is exempt to it.

"The nation will have only the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar and Founding Fathers with the changes effected by the Parliament. The point is very categorical. Dr. Radha Mohan Agarwal needs to be appreciated, accoladed, applauded," Dhankhar said.

On the Congress walkout, the Chairman said, "I am little puzzled and surprised that the Leader of the Opposition has walked out. Do not find any rational ground. It is according to me direct insult to Dr B R Ambedkar. How can anyone contemplate coming in the way of dissemination of that Constitution of which architect is Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, that Constitution that was signed by our founding fathers. I am sure sentiment of the House is taken note of." Raising the issue, Agarwal had pointed out that the 22 illustrations included pictures of Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir, Samrat Vikramaditya, Lakshmi Bai, Shivaji and Mahatma Gandhi, but they have been removed.