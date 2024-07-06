Only BJP can deliver people-friendly, youth-centric governance, says TN chief Annamalai

Chennai, Jul 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday claimed that only his party could deliver a people-friendly and youth-centric governance and exuded confidence that the saffron party would form the government in the state after the 2026 Assembly election.

He slammed the ruling DMK for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and accused the state police of working at the behest of the ruling party.

While turning a blind eye to the social evils of crimes, illicit liquor and narcotic drug percolation, the DMK was keen only on intimidating and detaining the BJP cadres, he alleged speaking at the party's state executive meeting here.

"Our cadres are being targeted unprecedentedly whilst their businesses are being heckled," Annamalai alleged.

"The ruling DMK government, delivering terrible governance, has taken the law & order of the state to the sewers. This has made the lives of the public miserable, who wake up to fear & distress due to ceaseless murders and dacoities every other day," the party president said in a post on X.

He claimed that illicit liquor and narcotic drug percolation were being left unchecked throughout the state and that the state police functioned at the behest of the state government.

"The days of the anti-public DMK government are being numbered. A people-friendly, farmer-friendly, youth-centric governance can only be delivered by the BJP," he said and urged the party workers to strive hard in the next two years to dislodge the DMK and install the BJP government in Tamil Nadu.

Party's national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said the BJP-led NDA government will form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026.

Reddy highlighted the misdeeds, failures, corrupt practices, and anti-people policies of the ruling DMK and urged party members to focus on strengthening the party at the booth level.

The executive committee meeting was attended among others by Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

A total of seven resolutions on various issues, including lauding Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, and demanding CBI probe into the Kallakuri hooch tragedy were passed at the meeting attended by seniors like Pon Radhakrishnan, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Vanathi Srinivasan. PTI JSP ROH