Only BJP can free Telangana from dynastic politics, corruption: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The people of Telangana want change and the BJP is the only party that can end corruption and "dynastic politics" of the ruling BRS in the state, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday.

Replying to questions at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, he said people gave a mandate to the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after the creation of Telangana as a separate state but it has failed to meet their expectations.

"They have only looted (the state). They did nothing in Telangana. Whatever infrastructure development has happened in Telangana, it has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it roads, hospitals, railway stations, water or electricity, all infrastructure projects have been launched in Telangana by the Modi government," the minister said.

Ten years after its creation, Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest in the upcoming assembly polls with a resurgent Congress and a confident BJP both aiming to dislodge the BRS from power and come at helm.

Voting for 119 assembly seats in Telangana will take place on November 30. “People struggled for 65 years for a separate state of Telangana for a better future. They never wanted to replace one dynasty with another at the helm, it was never in the equation. But, unfortunately one dynasty came at the helm replacing the other,” Chandrasekhar said.

“The People of Telengana do not want dynastic politics of the Congress. They also do not want BRS back in power. They want change in Telangana,” he said.

“The BJP is the only party which has supported the Telangana cause since 1997. Therefore, we are the agent of change in Telangana and we are the party which can free Telangana from dynastic politics and corruption forever and bring in development and prosperity in the state,” Chandrasekhar said. PTI PK ANB ANB