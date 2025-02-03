Only BJP can increase Delhi's pace of development: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the world today listens to India due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while earlier the country was not taken seriously on global platforms.

Participating in a roadshow in Chattarpur to seek votes for BJP candidate Kartar Singh Tanwar on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi polls, Singh said the ruling AAP has cheated the people and asserted that only the saffron party can increase the city's pace of development.

"Earlier, India's voice was not taken seriously on global forums but now under the leadership of PM Modi, the world listens to India carefully. India was the 11th largest economy in 2014, now it is at the fifth position and will be at the third spot in the coming years.

"Delhiites have seen that the country is growing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi ji but due to the AAP government, Delhi has not been able to develop at the same pace. The people of Delhi have been constantly mislead and deceived," Singh said.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will get a two-thirds majority in Delhi, Singh said, "The people of Delhi have understood the truth and have made up their mind that the real development of Delhi will happen only after the BJP comes to power".

He asserted that the national capital must develop at the same pace as the country and that was possible only if the BJP comes to power.

"Delhi is lagging behind, the condition of roads is bad, there is dirty water in the drains and people are still living in slums. AAP made big promises but did not fulfil them. The people of Delhi have been cheated," he said.

Singh addressed another roadshow in Moti Nagar in support of BJP candidate Harish Khurana, who is the son of former chief minister Madan Lal Khurana.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The high-octane campaigning for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Monday, with big guns from all three major parties holding roadshows, public meetings, padayatras and bike rallies in a final push to sway voters.

As the canvassing wrapped up, the mandatory silence period began, which would remain in effect till voting begins at 7 am on Wednesday. PTI GJS RHL