Only BJP can make tea seller country's PM, says Rupani

Budaun (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said only the BJP can make a tea seller the country's prime minister and no other party has this capability.

Rupani said this after inaugurating the 'NaMo Exhibition' organized by the BJP here.

Interacting with the students at Banke Bihari Law College in Budaun, he said the "BJP is the biggest party in the world".

Citing the example of Prime Minister Modi, Rupani said, "A person who puts up a poster, a tea-seller, or a poor man's son can also become the prime minister (in this party)." "Our party works in a democratic way. The BJP does politics of principles and values. All sections of the BJP have membership, in other parties membership is given by looking at casteism, regionalism, dynasticism," he added.

Asserting the BJP "works in all directions", Rupani said, "Ram in Ayodhya, jobs for youth, fair prices for farmers, respect for women. This is our basic mantra. Our party works for the nation above all, other parties do vote bank politics." "Today under the leadership of Modi ji, India stands strong in the world," he added.

The BJP leader appealed to the youth to make "Bharat Mata Akhand, the nation strong and developed".

"Lakshmi ji (Goddess of wealth) always comes sitting on a lotus flower (poll symbol of BJP), never on a palm (poll symbol of Congress) or a bicycle (poll symbol of Samajwadi Party). Therefore, you people should stand strongly with Modi ji and BJP," he said. PTI COR NAV AS AS