Only BSP can stop BJP, candidate selections based on merit: Akash Anand

New Delhi,May 3 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand has refuted attempts to label the BSP as the 'B-team' of the BJP, while asserting that it is the only party that can stop the BJP from winning elections.
In an interview to PTI, BSP supremo Mayawati's successor Anand dismissed any chance of going back on his words or apologising for the statement that he made at Sitapur rally last week, saying the "Bahujans" have never bowed for their right because they have never been wrong in their struggle.
The BSP has not joined any political alliance in the ongoing parliamentary elections but Anand said the party remains open to joining any government if it is in a position to meaningfully serve its community.
"If any one can stop the BJP, it is the Bahujan Samaj Party and respected Behen ji (Mayawati). There is no other political party that can stop the BJP except the BSP," he said.
There has been a seesaw trend in the past elections that shows the BJP loses seats whenever the BSP performs well in UP and the saffron party gains whenever the BSP performance dips.
The BSP had around 19 per cent share in the 2014 elections but did not win any seat while the BJP won 72 Lok Sabha seats in UP. The party won 10 seats in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) which brought down the tally of the BJP to 64.
In the recent UP assembly elections, the vote share of the BSP declined to about 13 per cent and it could win only one seat. However, the BJP won 255 seats.
"The right way to put it across is that it is only the BSP that can stop the BJP," he said.
Anand refuted claims of the BSP being a B-team of the BJP.
"It is a very good propaganda which has been run for the last few years. We have countered this on the ground. Even Behen ji is talking about it.
"We are not gaining anything from the BJP so there is no reason to help it. We field candidates after looking at the backward and the poor community people and their caste combination," he said.
The BSP has fielded the highest number of Muslim candidates in UP, including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur and in Aazamgarh where the SP has fielded Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav.
"We feel that the candidates that we have fielded there will be apt to work in that constituency. We are not concerned who is contesting, be it Dharmendra Yadav or anyone. We think he is not capable, that is why we have fielded a solid candidate from there," Anand said.
He said the party has not gained any vote share in the past from alliance and, therefore, it decided to go solo in the 2024 general election.
"If we are in a position to be in the government and serve the people meaningfully, then we will extend support to a government," Anand said.
Talking about the recent FIR filed against him for his speech at the Sitapur rally last week, the 28-year old youth leader declined to apologise for the remarks he made against the ruling party.
"The entire Bahujan society stands firm, having never faltered, fought for its rights and never yielded. If my community remains steadfast, how can I bow down? If any mistake has been made, I will certainly apologise," Anand said.
A case of Model Code of Conduct violation was registered against Anand and four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally at Sitapur.
The action came after the district administration took suo motu cognisance of Anand's speech at the rally earlier in the day.
Anand has called the Yogi Adityanath government in UP a "bulldozer government" and a "government of traitors".
"The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government. The Taliban run such a government in Afghanistan," the BSP leader had said.
In his address, Anand also cited a National Crime Records Bureau report of 16,000 kidnapping incidents in the state and accused the government of failing to provide safety to women and children.