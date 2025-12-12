Only caste census can ensure due education, employment, economic progress to all: Ramadoss

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) PMK founder S Ramadoss on Friday demanded a caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu to ensure fair distribution of reservation benefits across all 324 communities based on their population.

"The only way for communities in Tamil Nadu to progress is their population census. Only based on that population census can their due education, employment, economic progress, and all other progress be done," he said.

Addressing a press conference after a statewide protest held in front of district collectors' offices, the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder criticised the current system where "reservation benefits are not being distributed proportionally, with some communities receiving inadequate shares while others benefit disproportionately." The protest was originally planned for December 5 but deferred to Friday for broader unity among castes.

Ramadoss said he met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Fort, presenting detailed arguments for 35 minutes on proper reservation allocation.

He proposed dividing the 324 communities into six groups and completing the census in 10-15 days using existing teachers and government employees.

"We are distributing what is due to the people. I don't understand why the CM is hesitating to do something that will benefit all," he said.

The PMK leader urged Stalin to issue the order before December 2025 ends, ahead of upcoming elections, and suggested a study tour to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, where one community received 14-16 per cent reservation, leading to four Chief Ministers and widespread employment success from that group.

Dr Ramadoss emphasised that Tamil Nadu, the "birthplace of social justice", must lead by example in equitable quotas.

The demand gains urgency amid internal PMK factionalism, with Ramadoss's camp protesting separately from his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss's December 17 stir, both pushing caste surveys to protect the state's 69 per cent reservation policy. PTI JR JR ROH