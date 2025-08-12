Only Centre can raise MGNREGA wages: UP minister

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development, Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, told the state Assembly on Tuesday that the authority to increase workers' wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) lies solely with the Central government.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour on the second day of the Monsoon Session, Gautam said the current wage for MGNREGA workers in the state is fixed at Rs 252 per day.

The minister was replying to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Tribhuwan Dutt, who said the prescribed wage of Rs 233 made it difficult for village heads to execute projects, asking whether the state government would consider raising the daily wage to Rs 400.

Gautam reiterated that the state government does not have the power to revise MGNREGA wages, as this authority rests with the government of India. PTI AR KIS ARI