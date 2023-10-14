Only CM can clarify doubts on bills, says Kerala Governor on legislation awaiting his signature

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday justified his stand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should come and brief him about the bills pending before him for his signature.

The Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the Chief Minister's stand on the matter, saying that other ministers were unable to address the concerns he raised regarding the bills.

Among the eight bills awaiting the Governor's approval, the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at replacing the Governor with eminent academicians as chancellors of state universities, was passed by the Kerala legislative assembly after extensive deliberations several months ago.

These bills were submitted for the Governor's approval under Article 200 of the Constitution.

Despite visits from the ministers concerned to Raj Bhavan for briefings, the Governor has not yet signed the bills.

There is an apparent discrepancy as a letter from the Chief Minister to the Governor's office earlier reportedly stated that the Governor would continue to serve as Chancellor of Universities, an official source told PTI.

Khan said that his queries on the bill were not adequately addressed by the ministers who briefed him.

"I have said that I have raised certain queries. The ministers who came there...they were not in a position to clarify them...because the ministers said that the letter was written by the chief minister and therefore they cannot clarify it," the Governor told reporters here.

Khan's statement came two days after Chief Minister Vijayan had said during a press conference that there is no such practice of the CM visiting the Governor and briefing him about the bills.

He had also said that he didn't know why the Governor was taking such a position.

Vijayan also made it clear that the ministers concerned had visited Khan and briefed him about the bills which have been pending before him for his approval.

The Left government has indicated that it is contemplating approaching the Supreme Court over the Governor not signing the bills.

Seeking legal redress, the state government has sought the opinion of eminent Supreme Court lawyer Fali S Nariman on whether the Governor possesses the authority to indefinitely withhold approval of bills. PTI LGK ANE