Modasa (Gujarat), Apr 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted only his party can defeat the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP.

Addressing party workers at Modasa town in Aravalli district, he said Gujarat is the most important state for the Congress.

"We seem demoralised in Gujarat, but we will defeat them (BJP) in the state," he affirmed. PTI PJT PD RSY