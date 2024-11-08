Only Congress can ensure communal harmony in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Imphal, Nov 8 (PTI) Only Congress can ensure communal harmony in Manipur, and bring development irrespective of differences in ethnicity, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh claimed on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing a function at the party's state headquarters in Imphal, Singh alleged that after the BJP came to power in the state, it took several steps that caused unrest, divisions and misunderstandings between communities.

"I firmly believe that there can be no peace, mutual understanding and respect between the communities as long as the BJP government is in power in the state," he claimed.

"As long as this government exists, 'Manipur will be finished' would be the thinking of the people," he added.

Advertisment

Recalling the 2017 assembly elections, Singh said Congress won 28 seats, while the BJP managed 21 seats in the 60-member House.

"However by using central influences, they managed to seize power at that time. From the moment this government came, it has been an administration of dictatorship," he alleged.

Singh also criticised the BJP government for failing to hold local body elections.

Advertisment

"While other states hold local body elections regularly, the BJP in Manipur choose not to hold the polls and instead appoint administrators of their choosing," he said. PTI CORR SOM