Only Delhi women to get 'lifetime' smart card for free bus travel; registration to begin soon

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi government's free bus ride scheme for women will only be available to those living in Delhi, with the transport department launching an exercise to introduce a 'lifetime' smart card for availing the benefits, officials said on Thursday.

The BJP government in Delhi will soon launch the registration process for women willing to obtain the smart card for free travel in public buses, they said.

The move comes days after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly alleged corruption in the existing 'pink ticket' system under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"We are committed to providing this service to women... Corruption will not be tolerated. We will introduce digital travel cards for women, putting an end to the 'pink corruption' tied to physical tickets," Gupta said.

"The card will allow women to travel freely on public buses anytime, eliminating corruption linked to ticketing," she added, emphasising that the ticketing system will be fully digitised to enhance efficiency.

She also said that the entire system would be modernised, and the flawed existing schemes would be revamped to ensure transparency and efficiency.

"Our goal is to make Delhi's public transport more accessible, reliable and globally recognised," Gupta said during the Budget Session of the Assembly, highlighting the broader efforts to make public transports more inclusive and efficient, particularly for women.

The pink ticket scheme, launched by the AAP on the occasion of Bhai Dooj in 2019, offers free travel to women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.

Women receive single-journey passes in the form of pink tickets, with Delhi government covering the cost -- priced at Rs 10 per ticket -- and compensating the bus companies based on the total number of tickets issued.

Participation in the scheme is voluntary, leading to a rise in the number of women using public transport in the national capital.

The BJP, which formed the government in Delhi after more than 26 years following its landslide victory in the February 5 Assembly polls, is expected to begin work on the smart card initiative within the next two to three weeks.

As per the eligibility criteria, the lifetime smart card will be issued only to women residing in Delhi, allowing them to travel anywhere, any time without any limitations, an official said.

The lifetime card will be issued soon, reaffirming the government's dedication to public welfare, the official added.

Presenting the Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi Budget for 2025-26 on March 25, Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, allocated Rs 12,952 crore for the development of the public transport system in the capital, marking a significant rise from last year's allotment of Rs 9,337 crore. PTI NSM ARI