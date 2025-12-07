Only development politics will work in TN: CM Stalin

Madurai, Dec 7 ( PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Veeramangai Velu Nachiar flyover here on Sunday and said his government is focused on “development politics” while other parties engage in “a different kind of politics”.

He also said that divisive politics will be defeated in the land of Periyar.

The 18th‑century queen of Sivaganga, Velu Nachiar, is widely known as the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company after her husband was killed in 1772.

A symbol of Tamil pride, she is claimed by almost all political parties as their own, including the newly floated party by Actor‑politician Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Later, speaking at an event organised to celebrate the “Dravidian model” of governance, CM Stalin reiterated that divisive politics will be defeated as the fire lit by Periyar is still burning bright in Tamil Nadu.

“In Tamil Nadu, the equality lamp lit by Periyar will always shine. There is always someone to oppose and question; inside, there is the fire lit by Periyar,” the CM said.

Apart from the Velu Nachiar flyover, the CM also inaugurated a slew of completed projects, laid foundation stones for new schemes and distributed welfare assistance during the event.

He said the event, which also saw large-scale distribution of land pattas and the launch of the Mullai Periyar drinking water scheme covering 2.58 lakh families in Madurai district, was among the biggest government programmes organised during his tenure. PTI JR ROH