Only dialogue can resolve issues; coercion will never yield positive results: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that only dialogue can resolve issues, adding that "coercion and pressure tactics" will never yield positive results.

Mirwaiz, who is also Kashmir's chief cleric, was allowed to offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid here after being barred for three consecutive Fridays. He also addressed the Friday congregation at the grand mosque.

During the address, the Mirwaiz said restrictions on him serve no purpose "except to highlight the arbitrariness and high-handedness of those wanting to rule by force rather than in the spirit of democracy".

He said the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and in New Delhi need to demonstrate a large heart and wisdom in dealing with issues.

"Imposing bans, placing restrictions, terminating people from government jobs, confiscating the properties of leaders who are no longer alive, such as Geelani sahab (separatist leader Syed Ali Shah), whose old widow lives there, or attaching the homes of youth who may have crossed over while their families continue to live there is extremely unfortunate," he said.

The Hurriyat chairman said such measures "unfairly punish innocent" family members and "deepen their suffering".

"Such pressure tactics do not resolve issues. Instead, they further alienate people and create a wider gulf. Hearts and minds cannot be won through coercion but through compassion and understanding," he added.

Reiterating his stance on dialogue, the Mirwaiz said he has always maintained, and will continue to maintain, that "the only way forward" is through engagement and dialogue.

"It is only by talking, listening and addressing issues sincerely that they can be resolved. Coercive measures and repeated restrictions will never yield positive results," he added. PTI SSB KSS KSS