Only eligible applicants will receive Kunbi caste certificates: Fadnavis

Pune, Sept 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Kunbi caste certificates will be issued only to eligible applicants as per the criteria mentioned in the government resolution (GR) on Maratha quota.

He stated that the government has so far not received any information about anyone being denied the certificates.

"Those who are eligible as per the GR issued by the government will receive Kunbi certificates. I do not have the exact figure of how many people have received them so far. However, no complaint has been reported anywhere about anyone being denied the certificate," Fadnavis told reporters.

He said the certificates will be issued only if the documents mentioned in the GR are furnished and the criteria set by the committee are met.

"As (Chhagan) Bhujbal has pointed out, I have already clarified that certificates or documents with scribbling will not be accepted. Only relatives of those who already possess valid certificates will be eligible to receive them. If anyone has an objection to a certificate, they can raise it. In case such a complaint, as cited by Bhujbal, arises, appropriate action will be taken," he added.

The Kunbi caste certificates will enable members of the Maratha community to claim the OBC quota.

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend the inauguration of the Revenue Department's 'Service Fortnight' programme.

"Under this initiative, 10 key schemes regarding the revenue will be implemented, such as mapping of farm roads, ease in the registration process, and disposal of various types of litigations and cases in the revenue department through lok adalat," he added. PTI SPK NSK