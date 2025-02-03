Only God or Modi can develop Delhi: BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in LS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday turned into a battleground for the Delhi Assembly polls with BJP member Ramvir Singh Bidhuri launching an all-out attack on the AAP government, alleging that they "looted" the national capital and turned it into "hell".

Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Bidhuri read out a list of initiatives of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the AAP government of depriving the people of Delhi of benefits like housing, transport, healthcare among others.

The Lok Sabha member from South Delhi also asked the Congress members to support him and reminded the main opposition party of the remarks that the AAP leaders had passed about their leaders.

Bidhuri listed out development work such as building biodiversity parks along the banks of the Yamuna River, expressways to ease traffic congestion and infrastructure projects carried out by the central government in the national capital.

"Such work is possible only if God comes down on Earth or such miracles can be done by Modi ji and no one else," Bidhuri said.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Delhi for February 5 and counting of votes will be held on February 8. The elections are a triangular fight between AAP, BJP and Congress.

"AAP govt has looted Delhi and turned it into a hell. On February 8, the BJP will win more than 50 seats under Modi's guidance and form a government in Delhi and fulfil the national capital's dream of being a world-class city," Bidhuri said.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of creating hurdles in development work by not allowing the implementation of schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, which provides cooking gas to women, non-allotment of flats built under the PM Awas Yojana for the poor, and refusing to give its monetary share for various development projects in the national capital.

Bidhuri also reminded the Congress that the AAP caused obstacles in building a skill development centre in Delhi's Jonapur village, for which the foundation was laid by the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

"You are also fighting them and should support us. Remember what they had said about your leader," Bidhuri said, in an apparent reference to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remarks against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, Bidhuri said he had come to power promising to lead a life of austerity and live in a two-room home. However, he built a ‘sheesh mahal’ (glass palace) worth Rs 179 crore for himself, the BJP MP said.

"As many as 21 flats, including those of former judges, the residences of the Delhi home secretary and DDA vice-chairman were demolished to build the official residence of the chief minister," the BJP member claimed.