Only green crackers allowed on Diwali, Gurpurab, New Year's eve in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday said only green firecrackers will be allowed during festival celebrations for Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas and New Year's eve.

According to an official spokesperson, only green crackers, which are free from barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead or strontium chromate, are permitted for sale and use.

Sales are restricted to licenced traders dealing exclusively in permitted firecrackers, said the spokesperson.

Storing, displaying or selling crackers exceeding permissible decibel levels is prohibited, the official added.

Bursting of firecrackers is allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali (October 31), from 4 am to 5 am and again 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurab (November 15), from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas eve and New Year's eve.

The spokesperson said e-commerce platforms are prohibited from accepting online orders for crackers or facilitating their sales within Punjab. The official cited orders from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, issued periodically for compliance regarding firecracker use.

In accordance with these orders, the state government, exercising powers delegated by the Central government under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, has implemented prohibitions, restrictions and regulations on the sale and use of firecrackers in Punjab.

A statewide ban has been imposed on the manufacture, stockpiling, distribution, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series of crackers which are joined), said the spokesperson.

Besides, deputy commissioners have been instructed to conduct extensive public awareness campaigns, highlighting the harmful effects of firecrackers. PTI CHS RPA