Only green firecrackers permitted for sale, use in Himachal's Una: DC

Una (HP), Oct 10 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal issued orders on Friday that only green firecrackers will be allowed for sale during Diwali and other festivals in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

He said that these directives have been issued in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court. All firecracker vendors must obtain a temporary license from the respective sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to sell firecrackers. The licence can also be obtained online through the e-district portal, Lal said.

"The sale of firecrackers without a license will be strictly prohibited," he added.

Each SDM will designate locations for the sale of green firecrackers in their respective areas, while the respective police officers will ensure that only green firecrackers are sold. Fireworks will only be allowed in the district between 8.00 pm and 10.00 pm during Diwali; and on Christmas and New Year's Eve, fireworks will be allowed in the district from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Lal directed the police to ensure that no one sells banned firecrackers and no one bursts crackers outside the allotted time limit.

Issuing guidelines for storing green firecrackers safely, he warned that the firecrackers should be stored in sheds made up of non-flammable materials, adding that shops and stalls must have sufficient water, fire extinguishers, and sand buckets to deal with any fire incident.

He further directed all SDMs and police officers to ensure strict compliance with Supreme Court orders.

"This decision has been taken to ensure public safety and protection of the environment during the festivals," Lal said.