Only in BJP can an ordinary member become party president: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP is the only party in the country where an ordinary member can rise to the position of party president through dedicated service.

Sarma asserted that in contrast to parties such as the Congress, where senior positions often depend on family ties or blessings, the BJP values hard work and commitment.

Speaking at a programme after Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia was elected unopposed as the new state party president, Sarma said, "Today is an auspicious day for us, but not because we are getting a new president. It is auspicious as it has been proved again today that in our party, one doesn’t have to be from a ‘royal family’ to reach the top position. A simple ‘swayamsevak’ can be the president if he works with dedication." "If we look at the Congress or other parties, first it will be analysed whose ‘blessing’ they have or to which ‘family’ they belong before someone can reach the top position," he claimed.

He maintained that in the BJP, there is a constant lookout for ordinary ‘karyakartas’ (workers) who have proven themselves to be ‘extraordinary’ through their work.

"No one even knows the name of Dilip Saikia’s father. We draw inspiration from our fathers and with their blessings, we forge our own paths," the CM added.

He said that the central leadership has ensured that nepotism does not seep into the party and, "guided by a spiritual force", it remains a party of common people.

The CM lauded outgoing president Bhabesh Kalita’s contributions as the state party chief with the BJP winning the Lok Sabha polls, Assembly byelections and municipal elections during his tenure.

Sarma also praised Kalita for the smooth handling of party affairs, including the organisational elections which culminated with the announcement of the new president.

"There was not a word of dissidence during this massive organisational election. No resistance to new rules, including which barred presidents at any level from contesting the next Assembly elections," he said.

He challenged the Congress to conduct such smooth internal elections and said, "If Congress is to elect its district and mandal presidents, there will be innumerable internal fights, party offices will be torched." Recounting Saikia’s journey from his Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad days to becoming the first person from the state to be named party national general secretary to now being the president, Sarma said, "He is taking over when the Assembly elections are ahead. Panchayat elections are immediately ahead of him. Then there are tribal council polls also." He exuded confidence that the party’s tally in all polls will increase under Saikia’s leadership, urging party members to work together. PTI SSG SSG MNB