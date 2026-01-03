Only Left can counter religious divide, CPI(M) leaders claim at party mouthpiece anniversary event

Kolkata, Jan 3 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leaders on Saturday expressed concern over what they described as attempts to divide people along religious lines in West Bengal and the country, asserting that only Left and progressive forces could counter such moves and resist the growth of "fascist tendencies".

Addressing the 60th anniversary celebrations of the party’s Bengali daily ‘Ganashakti’ here, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said efforts were being made to dilute the struggle of the working class for economic rights by pitting people against one another on the basis of religion, language, caste and creed.

“To blunt the real battle of working people, a competition is on to divide humanity along religious and social identities,” the veteran leader said, alleging that religious assertions by those in power were aimed at weakening class-based movements.

Without naming her, he referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public assertions about her religious identity, and claimed that such statements were part of a broader attempt to deflect attention from economic issues.

Bose also accused both the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of mixing religion with politics. Observing what he termed a “competition over religion”, he said both parties were trying to outdo each other in projecting religious symbolism.

Referring to the construction of a Jagannath temple in Digha and the proposed Durga Angan in New Town, Bose said the state should not be influenced by religious considerations while implementing development projects.

“If examined closely, there is little difference between the politics of the BJP and TMC,” he claimed.

The veteran leader also took a swipe at TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over Friday’s public meeting in Baruipur, alleging that the issue of “dead voters” was being politicised.

He suggested there could be a larger conspiracy behind the controversy and questioned the role of booth-level agents during the electoral roll revision process.

Bose alleged that the issue was being raised not out of concern for voters, but as part of a strategy ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Echoing similar views, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim expressed concern over what he termed as the growing influence of fundamentalist forces in the name of religion and language in the state, the country and the Indian subcontinent.

Salim also accused the United States of attempting to destabilise the region and alleged its involvement in fuelling discord and terrorism.

Speaking on the situation in West Bengal, he asserted that public resentment was growing due to the decline in education, culture and industry, coupled with allegations of corruption. “The state’s reputation has suffered,” he said.

Calling for unity and social harmony, Salim said efforts were needed to restore the state’s pride and prevent it from heading towards “disaster”.

He also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging that it was seeking to hand over key sectors to corporate interests.

Salim cautioned against what he described as attempts to alter the ecological balance in the Aravalli hills by permitting mining activities.

“The Left speaks of rights of common people, while the BJP talks of handing over the reins to big corporates,” he said. PTI SUS NN