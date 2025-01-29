Only lotus should flourish in Thane, says BJP minister in Eknath Shinde's stronghold

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik has said he wants the saffron party to flourish in Thane, a stronghold of deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde, indicating that there could be a tussle between the two allies.

Naik, guardian minister for neighboring Palghar district, said at an event on Tuesday that he would be holding public grievance meetings in Thane too, triggering speculation that the BJP was preparing to challenge the dominance of Shinde's party in the area.

He would conduct these meetings at the Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium "out of love for the people," said Naik.

"The BJP is focused on the city. We want only `lotus' (BJP's election symbol) to flourish in Thane. The party has entrusted me with the responsibility of the city," he said.

Both Naik and Shinde started their political careers with the Shiv Sena, but Naik later joined the NCP, then headed by Sharad Pawar. Shinde split the Sena in 2022 by challenging Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

The Shinde-led party is already upset with the distribution of district guardian minister posts.

Maharashtra BJP president and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday supported Naik.

"Shiv Sena leaders should also conduct public grievance meetings to address the people's issues. All ministers, including those from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, should actively engage with the public across different regions. It will ultimately benefit the people," he said.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said, "I have worked as a guardian minister of Thane earlier, and I am aware of Shinde's network in the city and district. Thane will remain a Shiv Sena bastion. BJP leaders have the right to expand their party, but one cannot ignore that Shiv Sena has historically maintained its dominance in the district." He dismissed the possibility of a direct challenge from the BJP, saying, "Both Shinde and Naik are working to strengthen their parties while remaining part of the Mahayuti alliance. There is no need to misinterpret the situation." PTI ND KRK