Only Modi govt can fulfill pending issues of Ladakh: Kiren Rijiju

Leh, May 11 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said all pending issues of Ladakh would be fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and exhorted the people to vote for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson is locked in a three-cornered contest from the Ladakh seat. The Congress has fielded Tsering Namgyal, while the KDA has put up prominent leader Haji Haneefa Jan who is contesting as an independent.

The fate of all three candidates will be sealed during the fifth phase of elections on May 20.

The Lok Sabha elections here are taking place amid resentment among the locals over the deadlock in talks between the local representatives and the Central government.

The dialogue between the joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Union Home Ministry hit the deadlock in March after the Centre refused to accept the demand for statehood and sixth schedule of the Constitution for the Union Territory.

“…all the big demands of the people can only be fulfilled by the Central government. I have come here to convey the message that any pending issue will be resolved by the Modi government alone,” Rijiju told reporters here.

He said neither the Congress nor the independent candidate can do anything on their own even if they win the elections because the role of a Member of Parliament is only to participate in the debates and discussions.

“The real work is done by the government. I have gone through the demands and had a discussion over these demands. We will take these demands forward after the completion of the election process,” the BJP leader said.

Seeking cooperation and support of the people of Ladakh, the minister said it is imperative for the BJP to win the seat because “if we lose the elections, we will be sad as we have done so much for the region over the years”.

Rijiju said it was the BJP, which fulfilled the Union Territory dream of the people of Ladakh and ensured development of roads, provided electricity, improved education and health system in the region.

“We have to work in coordination. BJP is going to win 370 plus seats and NDA 400 plus seats. The UT is governed directly by the Centre and many people realise the need for constitutional safeguards, protection of land, culture and employment generation. It can only be done by the BJP government,” he said.

Rijiju said it is the right of the people to raise their issues.

“It is our responsibility to safeguard the future of Ladakh which is a very sensitive and fragile region having distinct culture, traditional practices, customs and languages,” Rijiju said.

"We want everyone including those who are not in the BJP to strengthen our hands for the bright future of Ladakh," he added.