Only motive of conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC

Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Special Revision (SR) was conducted in Assam with the sole motive of including all eligible and excluding ineligible voters from the electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the 3-day visit to review poll preparedness in Assam, Kumar said the SR was conducted in Assam as it is the only state where the NRC is almost complete.

"According to the law, it is mandatory that electoral rolls revisions are held before elections, and as such, SIR (special intensive revision) was conducted in 12 states while SR was held in Assam," he said.

He said that the SR exercise was successful in Assam, with only 500 people from across all districts in the state have submitted appeals for inclusion of their names or exclusion of others.

Asked about the possibility of holding polls in the state before the Bihu festival from April 13, Kumar said that it is a very important festival of Assam, and all proposals received during the review meetings from stakeholders will be considered while deciding the poll dates.

The full bench of the Commission — the CEC and ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — were here on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections. PTI DG NN