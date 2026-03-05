Only names of elected representatives should be on govt building plaques: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Health minister Gajendra Singh informed the state Assembly on Thursday that, according to state regulations, only the names of elected representatives should be inscribed on the plaques of government buildings.

During question hour, Singh said that any violation of this rule would result in action against the responsible officials and staff.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Shatrughan Gautam, the minister also provided an update on the Kekri district hospital. He said that the work on the mother and child health unit at the hospital was almost complete, and the facility was ready for inauguration.

Singh said the unit's inauguration occurred prematurely (during the former Congress government's rule) before construction was complete, and the unit's plaque contained names that violated established regulations.

He said that such plaques with unauthorised names will be removed from other healthcare buildings across the state.

The minister noted that according to protocol, the names inscribed on the plaques of government buildings should only include elected representatives, from Members of Parliament to village heads (sarpanch).

"Any deviation from this rule will be met with appropriate action," he said.

Singh also pointed out that the previous government had inaugurated the unfinished building of the mother and child health unit at the Kekri district hospital just days before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in September 2023.

Apart from this, the plaque had unauthorised names inscribed on it, including those of non-elected individuals, he said.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani also said that all government building inaugurations must adhere to the rule of inscribing only the names of elected representatives on plaques, regardless of political affiliation. PTI SDA MPL MPL