Only one community responsible for illegal constructions and encroachments in Gujarat: Minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Gujarat minister Jagdish Vishwakarma on Tuesday said a particular community is only responsible for illegal constructions and encroachments in the state, a remark contested by lone Muslim MLA of Congress Imran Khedawala in the legislative assembly.

Without taking names, Vishwakarma also said leaders of a particular community are responsible for such illegal encroachments, and by doing so, they are putting Gujarat and India's pride at stake.

The Minister of State for Cooperation was addressing the House on the motion of thanks to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The governor addressed the House on the first day of the Budget session on February 19.

Vishwakarma made these remarks while responding to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda's comments criticising the BJP government for "bulldozer action".

Chavda said many legally-constructed houses and colonies were razed by the government in the recent past.

"Legally built houses were demolished in Odhav, Juhapura, Keshavpura in Ahmedabad, and Anand, Dwarka and Ambaji. Poor people suffered due to this bulldozer action. Instead of fulfilling your promise of giving houses, you are demolishing poor people's houses," said Chavda.

Why does this bulldozer not demolish illegal constructions of large corporates or wealthy middlemen working for the BJP, he asked.

Vishwakarma hit back, saying Congress leaders keep mum when the houses of Hindus are demolished.

"I want to respond to those complaining about demolitions in Gujarat. I want to ask who stays (illegally) near Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad. Be it Chandola Lake, or Dwarka or Somnath, you will find people from only one particular community who have done illegal encroachment in those areas," the minister said.

He was referring to the detention of 52 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the areas surrounding Chandola Lake last year and subsequent deportation of 16 of them.

"Leaders of a particular community are responsible for such illegal encroachments and by doing so, they are putting Gujarat and India's pride at stake," the minister said, invoking a strong rebuttal from Congress MLA Imran Khedawala.

"These comments are an insult to my community," the MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia seat in Ahmedabad said.

The minister replied saying he didn't take any name in his remarks.

"I have not named anyone. I want to ask Congress....Why are people from only one community responsible for most illegal constructions and encroachments in Gujarat? The government and the people of Gujarat won't tolerate this," said Vishwakarma.

The minister further said a senior RTI activist "who keeps several lawyers" gives funds to Congress.

"They (Congress) will not interfere if a Hindu's house is demolished," he added without elaborating.

Senior BJP MLA and ex-Speaker Ramanlal Vora said the education system created by Lord Macaulay under British rule adversely impacted education in the country.

"Everyone knows the grandfather of Akbar or any other Mughal emperor. But, children do not know who was the grandfather of Mahatma Gandhi or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, because it was never taught in schools. That is because of the Macaulay education system," said Vora.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new National Education Policy to remove this Macaulay education system. PTI PJT NSK