Only one complaint of overcharging by taxi drivers received by authorities: Goa minister

Panaji, July 30 (PTI) Even though taxi drivers in Goa have long faced allegations of overcharging, only one formal complaint has been received to date, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP's Digambar Kamat, the minister said the Directorate of Tourism had received a complaint about exorbitant taxi fare from some tourists.

"It was referred to the concerned authority for appropriate follow-up," the reply said.

Taxi operators in the coastal state have been facing accusations of overcharging, which some people have blamed for a slump in tourist footfall.

In the same reply, Godinho said there are a total of 2,573 taxis with All-Goa permit, 13,586 with All-India permit, 757 Yellow-Black taxis and 164 Blue Cabs in the state.

The government is fully committed to protect the livelihood of local taxi operators including motorcycle pilots, the minister said. PTI RPS KRK