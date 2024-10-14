Only one constable was with Baba Siddique when he was shot: Mumbai police

Mumbai: Only one constable was accompanying NCP leader Baba Siddique when he was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12 by three persons who took cover of Dussehra fireworks to open fire, a police official said on Monday.

Six rounds were fired on Siddique, two of which hit the 66-year-old former Maharashtra minister on the chest, outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar between 9:15pm and 9:30pm on Saturday.

The Congress-turned-NCP leader, who police said was provided non-categorised security, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

Non-categorised security, under which Siddique was given three constables, is provided as per the individual's threat perception, the official added.

Two constables on security duty were relieved in the evening and only one personnel was with Siddique when he was leaving for Bandra West from his son's office on the fateful night, the official pointed out.

When the assailants opened fire, several persons in the congested area thought it was sounds of firecrackers going off as part of Dussehra and Goddess Durga idol immersion processions, as per police.

An assistant inspector (API) of Nirmal Nagar police station and some other personnel rushed to the spot, managed to apprehend two of the alleged shooters and recover two pistols and 29 live rounds from them, the official said. A third shooter managed to escape in the melee.

Apart from this accused, Mumbai police, in its remand application has also mentioned one more person as wanted in the case.

Fifteen police teams have been formed as part of the probe, with many of them fanning out into other states to crack the sensational case. Police from these states are being contacted for help and criminal records of a large number of suspects are being taken out, the official added.

All angles, including possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, are being probed, the official informed.

The probe includes details like when the accused arrived in the metropolis, the persons they met as part of the conspiracy and those who provided logistical support to carry out the hit, the official said.