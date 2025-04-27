Only one Pakistani citizen stays in Assam: Himanta

Dibrugarh (Assam), Apr 27 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said only one Pakistani national stays in the state after being married to a citizen of Tinsukia district.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma said the state government has already contacted the Centre seeking clarification of the foreign national's status on the backdrop of the recent development.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the Centre has asked Pakistanis to leave India. "We have only one Pakistani citizen in Tinsukia district and she is married to a local person. She is the only Pakistani citizen in Assam and has applied for a long-term Visa.

"We have requested the Government of India to clarify whether she should be sent back or not," the CM said.

Other than this case, there is no other Pakistani citizen in Assam, he added.

After the April 22 terror strike, the Indian government announced some measures against Pakistan, which also retaliated with similar steps against India.

Sunday was the last day for Pakistanis having short-term visas in 12 categories to leave India and a long queue of vehicles was seen at the Attari-Wagah border crossing.

As many as 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India in four days from the border point since April 24 after the government announced the visa revocation the previous day.

A total of 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the crossing located in Punjab in the last four days.