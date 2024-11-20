Only oral attempt made to show adequate STPs in place in Badrinath: NGT

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that the Uttarakhand authorities failed to substantiate their claim that adequate sewage treatment facilities were in place for sewage treatment in the pilgrim town of Badrinath.

The green body was hearing the issue of inadequate sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Badrinath, causing the discharge of untreated sewage in the Ganga River.

In an order passed on November 13, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said though the state’s urban development secretary appeared virtually before the tribunal, he did not produce any material to show that there were adequate sewage treatment facilities.

"Only an oral attempt has been made to make such an assumption," said the bench also comprising judicial members Justices Arun Kumar Tyagi and Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member Afroz Ahmad.

The tribunal directed the authorities concerned to place on record the extent of daily sewage generation when the footfall of the pilgrims was the highest.

It also sought the details of drains and their capacity to carry the sewage to the STP, the quantity of untreated sewage discharged in the river, the details of the capacity utilisation of the STP and the sample analysis report of the discharge from the STPs.

"Authorities are also required to disclose the method and manner in which the generation of the sewage is calculated," the tribunal said.

The green body also expressed dissatisfaction about the state's environment secretary not appearing before the tribunal.

"The secretary has not appeared virtually today and in compliance with the previous order. There is also no application file on his behalf seeking an exemption from virtual appearance and when the matter was taken up today, only a casual oral request was made stating that he is held up in some other work," the tribunal observed.

It directed the officer to remain present on the next date of hearing on March 4. PTI MNR RHL