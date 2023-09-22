Only organisers using biodegradable publicity material to be allowed to book NDMC venues

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The NDMC will issue permits for using its venues only to those organisers that use biodegradable substances for publicity material.

In a meeting on Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decided that people will have to submit an undertaking that they would not use any plastic-like items for their publicity material for any event, programme or IEC activities.

The NDMC has decided to give permission to use its convention centre auditorium, conference halls, community centres, stadiums, parks, circles, roundabouts or other places only to those who use biodegradable products instead of plastic-like flex, vinyl or other material for publicity, it said in a statement.

The NDMC has one convention centre with an auditorium and three conference halls. Groups, organisations and individuals are also allowed to use its two stadiums, baraat ghar, community for social, cultural and other activities.

The decision aims to discourage the use of single-use plastic in the NDMC area and promote biodegradable items to save the environment, it said.

NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay issued an appeal to discontinue the use of plastic items in its auditoriums and community halls.

With a strong commitment to embracing 100 per cent biodegradable material, the NDMC aims to lead by example by discouraging the use of plastic items within its premises, he said.

To ensure strict implementation of this initiative, the NDMC is considering the formation of a monitoring team tasked with overseeing compliance. This move underscores the NDMC's dedication to ensure a plastic-free environment for its residents and visitors, he added.

Upadhyay further said the NDMC is taking a significant step towards a more sustainable and cleaner environment for New Delhi by embracing this eco-friendly initiative. PTI SLB SZM SZM