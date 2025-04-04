Only police inspectors, sub-inspectors with body cameras can issue traffic fines in Goa: CM

Panaji, Apr 4 (PTI) Announcing a slew of measures to curb harassment of both local residents and tourists in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said only police inspectors with body cameras will now be authorized to issue challans (fines) for traffic violations during the day time.

During the night time, either police inspectors or sub-inspectors with cameras installed on their uniform will be allowed to issue challans for traffic violations, he said, adding the new rule has come into effect from Friday (April 4).

The CM also warned that tourists who arrive in the state with gas stoves to cook on the road will face strict police action.

Sawant was addressing a press conference at Mantralaya (secretariat) at Porvorim after chairing a meeting of high-ranking officials to review the implementation of new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam) in Goa.

The chief minister, who holds the home portfolio, maintained only officers of the rank of police inspector with cameras installed on their uniform will be eligible to issue challans for traffic violations during the day time.

He informed the state police will identify traffic violations through methods like dash cameras, digital cameras installed on the road side or other gadgets with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He clarified that no official of the rank of constable, head constable or assistant sub-inspector (ASI) will be eligible to issue challans.

"If anyone of that rank (constable, head constable or ASI) is found issuing challan, then citizens can click their pictures and send them to the police department. Such officials will be suspended from duty," Sawant warned.

However, taluka nodal officers with body camera can issue challans, he said.

"These measures will stop harassment of locals and tourists. They will also do away with allegations levelled against police officers (of asking for bribes)," the CM emphasised.

Warning travellers who prefer to carry their gas stoves and cook food at the roadside, the chief minister said all tourist vehicles entering the state will be checked thoroughly at the state border.

If they are found to be cooking at the roadside, their gas stoves and cylinders will be seized and their vehicles fined, Sawant insisted.

The move is aimed at reducing roadside garbage, he said.

In yet another announcement, the chief minister said activities of begging, massage on the beach and also touting will be completed banned.

"Anyone found offering massage services or begging or touting will be immediately arrested by police," he cautioned. PTI RPS RSY