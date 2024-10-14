Only practising Hindus should be appointed to temple committees, no politicians: VHP to Andhra govt

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said only "practising Hindus" should be appointed to temple committees in Andhra Pradesh and there should be no political representation in these panels.

It also demanded that only "practising Hindus" be appointed as employees at these temples and the "non-Hindus or non-practising Hindus" appointed as temple staff immediately relieved of their duties.

"Politicians during their election campaigns not only say that they are secular and treat all the religions equally but also participate in prayer programmes in different religious places of worship," the VHP said in a statement.

"In this case, if there are political leaders in the temple committees, there is a possibility that they will give priority to their secular feelings rather than the welfare of Hindus," it added.

"Hindu temples are not secular centres.... They are spiritual Hindu religious centres and only Hindus should be in their committees," it said.

The VHP said the temple committees should have representatives from religious organisations, practising Hindus, spiritualists, "purana pravachana karthas" and "dharmacharyas", and demanded that the government in the southern state immediately issue an order with "appropriate amendments".

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad is demanding that there should be no political leaders in the temple committees. Only practising Hindus should be appointed in the temple committees," it added.

The VHP also said only "practising Hindus" should be appointed as employees at the temples.

"And, non-Hindus and non-practising Hindus who have already been appointed following the previous government order should be immediately released from their duties," it said.

The Andhra Pradesh government must also immediately withdraw a previous order, issued by its endowment department, calling the endowment employees "secular staff".

"This is because a temple is not a secular centre. A temple is a religious place of worship for Hindus. It has religious aspects but not secular aspects. It is not a centre of all religions," the VHP added. PTI PK RC