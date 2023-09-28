Only President's visit now remains: CM Gehlot's dig at BJP leaders' visits to Rajasthan ahead of polls

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a dig at the frequent visits of BJP leaders to the poll-bound state, telling the party to not "send" Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he occupies a constitutional post.

Addressing a public meeting in Kotputli-Behror district, he said the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been making frequent visits to the state.

"Now, only the President remains to come here," he later told reporters in Neemrana.

He also said the BJP leaders are visiting Rajasthan aggressively because they could not topple the Congress government. "There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don't send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President.

"Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon...if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy," Gehlot told the gathering at Kathuwas village in Kotputli-Behror district.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

The chief minister also accused BJP leaders of toppling elected governments in the country through horse-trading of MLAs. "Elected governments were toppled in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. There is a burning sensation in their heart that they could not succeed in Rajasthan. It was because of your (people's) blessings," he said. "To vent out their anger over not being able to topple the government here, all these people are frequently visiting Rajasthan. The prime minister came eight-nine times in a year. The pain of not being able to topple the government will remain with him throughout his life," Gehlot said.

In Neemrana, the chief minister also said that he has a good personal relationship with Vice President Dhankhar.

"If Dhankhar saab becomes the President tomorrow, it will be a matter of pride for us that a person from Rajasthan has become the President. But if you go out to campaign...please spare us. Let the people decide," he said.

Pointing towards the political crisis of 2020, he said, "I alone could not have saved the government. The high command was with us. Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji had sent the entire team here." Gehlot said that Prime Minister Modi should first give a guarantee to the public that the Congress government's schemes will not be discontinued if the BJP comes to power in the state.

"Otherwise they (BJP) will stop OPS tomorrow...they are against OPS," he said.