Only Raj and Uddhav can decide on joining hands: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Only the estranged Thackeray cousins- Uddhav and Raj- can decide if they want to join hands, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said on Saturday.

Danve said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's political position is ambiguous and people cannot understand whether he is supporting the state government or opposing it.

"After every poll defeat, there are such talks (that the Thackeray cousins should come together). You will find these discussions every 8-10 days after an election verdict is out. Only they (the Thackeray cousins) can decide if they want to (come together). We have no role," the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council told reporters.

The Uddhav camp loyalist added that Raj Thackeray's political stand is unclear.

"People don't understand whether Raj Thackeray's stand is in the favour of the government or against it. MNS fielded candidates against the Mahayuti, while on the other hand, he (Raj Thackeray) batted for (BJP's Devendra) Fadnavis as chief minister. There is no clarity in his stand," Danve said.

The MNS fielded 125 candidates in the recently-held Maharashtra assembly polls but drew a blank.

The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, had contested 95 seats and won 20.

The rivalry between the Thackeray cousins dates back to pre-2006 leading to Raj Thackeray quitting the undivided Shiv Sena and forming the MNS.

Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray lost his debut electoral contest from the Mahim seat in Mumbai against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.