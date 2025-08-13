Only Raj Thackeray can resolve pigeon feeding issue: Jain monk after Marathi outfit stages protest

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) As protests favouring and opposing feeding of pigeons in Dadar area of Mumbai threatened to escalate into a confrontation between two communities, a Jain monk on Wednesday sought the intervention of MNS chief Raj Thackeray to defuse the situation.

"The ideals of Balasaheb Thackeray are reflected in Raj Thackeray. I want to meet him. He can only end this dispute. I request you (Thackeray) to resolve the issue," the monk, Nileshchandra Vijay said, dubbing the MNS president "Marathi hridaysamrat".

He expressed his desire to meet Raj Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, Marathi Ekikaran Samiti activists demonstrated at the kabutarkhana in support of the ban on feeding pigeons. They alleged that police had not taken any action against protesters who tore up tarpaulin sheets covering the pigeon feeding area last week.

The monk clarified that the protest by the Jain community last week was not against any section of society. However, this issue is being projected as a clash between locals (read Marathi-speaking citizens) and "outsiders".

"The demonstrations were held (by Jain community members) to save the lives of pigeons," he stressed, claiming that more than 20,000 pigeons starved to death in the last 20-25 days amid the feeding ban.

If Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Marathi manoos is insulted, the culprits can be given a prasad (taught a lesson), Vijay said.

The monk had caused a flutter by saying that the Jain community would take up arms for religion if the restrictions on feeding birds at the Kabatarkhana were not lifted.

Activists of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, led by its president Govardhan Deshmukh, staged demonstrations at the kaburtarkhana (pigeon feeding area) around 11 AM.

Police detained Deshmukh and several other demonstrators, officials said.

On August 6, a large number of protesters removed the tarpaulin cover, put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Dadar kabutarkhana to discourage the practice of feeding grains to pigeons, and also clashed with police.

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha later claimed Jain community members had no role in the protest at the popular pigeon feeding spot.

The BMC on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it intends to allow controlled feeding of pigeons for two hours each morning at the Dadar Kabutarkhana, subject to conditions.

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, however, stated that before granting any such permission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should issue a public notice inviting objections. PTI PR NSK