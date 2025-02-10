Only registered workers will be permitted to work in Sikkim: Official

Gangtok, Feb 10 (PTI) The Sikkim government on Monday said only registered workers – in both organised and unorganised sectors – will be permitted to work in the state.

The directive is applicable for both Indians and foreign nationals, and non-registration can have legal consequences, Labour Secretary Regul K said.

Labour registration is an ongoing process and can be completed any time of the year at any designated office across the state, he said.

"Only registered workers are permitted to work in Sikkim. All workers must be registered to avoid legal consequences," Regul K told reporters here.

Employers will also be fined Rs 2,500 for each worker found without valid registration, he said.

At present, around 35,000 workers are registered in the Himalayan state, with the majority of them hailing from West Bengal and Bihar, the official said.

He said the labour department is carrying out an awareness campaign about the registration of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors under the Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

Regul K said the Sikkim government has tightened labour regulations, making it mandatory for all workers in hotels, shops and construction sites to obtain a labour card to maintain a database.

The official also said all stakeholders are being apprised about the significance of the Act, highlighting its key provisions and applicability.