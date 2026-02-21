Only SAD committed to Punjab's welfare, others have no concern: Sukhbir Badal

Attari (Punjab), Feb 21 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appealed to the people of Punjab to stop experimenting and support their own regional party in the 2027 Assembly Polls, saying his party alone is committed to the welfare of the state.

"We have to live and die here. All Delhi-based parties, be it Congress, AAP, or the BJP, have no concern for the state. Their only interest is to annex power. This is why development occurs only under SAD tenure and stops immediately afterwards," Badal said, while addressing a 'Punjab Bachao' campaign rally.

The SAD president said that despite a plethora of Congress chief ministers, the party could not name one important landmark project or scheme it initiated.

"On the other hand, the SAD is responsible not only for free power supply to tubewells, irrigation channels, world-class roads and airports, mandis and thermal plants but also for launching of innovative social welfare schemes like Atta-Daal, old age pension and the Shagun scheme," he claimed.

Badal said if his party forms the government in Punjab in 2027, it would reopen the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with all Central Asian countries, and create a special industrial zone in the border belt.

"Business in the border belt has suffered immensely due to the closure of the border. Once elected, we will ensure both the Attari and Fazilka borders are opened for export of fruit and vegetables besides other commodities to the Central Asian countries," he said.

"This export will go a long way in making Amritsar a hub for international trade and benefit the entire region," he added. He also mentioned the migration of industry to hill states due to concessions, a big blow to the Punjab industry.

"The SAD is committed to establishing a special industrial zone in the border belt and will extend a financial package for the same to incentivise the industry to invest in this zone. This will rejuvenate the entire economy of the area," he said.

Badal alleged that central agencies, after "defaming" the SAD and taking control of Sri Hazoor Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib, were striving to dislodge the Badal family to install an "amenable puppet." The Akal Dal is also a target for the AAP government, he said.

"I am ready to pay the ultimate sacrifice, but I will never compromise on the principles of the SAD," Badal said.

He said his party, if it comes to power, will form a commission to probe "false cases" against such party leaders as Bikram Singh Majithia and Tarn Taran leader Kanchanpreet Kaur.

The SAD is also committed to pursuing the "corrupt practices" of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said. PTI CHS VN VN