Only Sharad Pawar can take a call about his Rajya Sabha term: NCP (SP) leader Kakade

Pune, Feb 21 (PTI) Only NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar can take a decision about his Rajya Sabha stint, his party leader Ankush Kakade said on Saturday.

“We have not heard any reports about Pawar saheb retiring from active politics. There has been no discussion on this in party meetings. Whatever decision is to be taken regarding the next Rajya Sabha term will be taken solely by Saheb,” said Kakade, who is from Pune.

There have been speculations that Pawar (85) may gradually withdraw from active parliamentary politics after finishing his current Rajya Sabha term.

The terms of seven Rajya Sabha members, including Pawar, from Maharashtra will get over in April. Rajya Sabha members are elected by MLAs.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP, has 232 MLAs and can potentially win six seats. The combined opposition, including NCP (SP), can win only one seat as it has only 48 MLAs, he said.