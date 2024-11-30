Only strong anti-rape law can eliminate menace: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Amtala (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said only a strong anti-rape law can effectively eliminate the menace of rape in the country.

He made the remark at a doctors' convention organised to announce the launch of the 'Sebaashray' health camp programme.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said, "At a time when the country was protesting the RG Kar rape-murder, similar incidents kept occurring every 10 minutes, according to official data. Hence, I reiterate that only a strong anti-rape law can eliminate this menace. The Centre should act immediately and implement it through an ordinance if it wishes." Banerjee also highlighted the delay in the approval of the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, which he claimed has been pending with the President for two months.

"If this amendment is passed, it can be implemented across the country. We have demonstrated our intent to tackle such crimes by introducing this law. I have condemned the RG Kar incident and said such perpetrators have no right to live," he added.

He criticised the opposition for their alleged role in the RG Kar protests, accusing them of attempting to retain control by using junior doctors.

Banerjee said the Sebaashray programme will commence on January 2 and as part of it, 40 health camps will be organised daily for 10 days in each Vidhan Sabha constituency.

"The programme will begin in Diamond Harbour and continue for 70 days, covering seven constituencies. In the last five days, 280 follow-up camps will be held across these constituencies. So far, over 1,200 doctors have signed up for these camps," he noted.

Banerjee further revealed plans for another convention in April, which is expected to host 5,000 doctors. PTI BSM/SUS MNB