Only strong anti-rape laws can eliminate menace: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Amtala (WB), Nov 30 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said only a strong anti-rape law can effectively eliminate the menace of rape in the country.

Advertisment

He made the remark at a doctors' convention organised to announce the launch of the 'Sebaashray' health camp programme.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said, "At a time when the country was protesting the RG Kar rape-murder, rape incidents kept occurring in every 10 minutes, according to official data. Hence, I reiterate that only a strong anti-rape law can eliminate this menace. The Centre should act immediately and implement it through an ordinance if it wishes." Banerjee also highlighted the delay in the approval of the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, which he claimed has been pending with the President for two months.

"If this amendment is passed, it can be implemented across the country. We have demonstrated our intent to tackle such crimes by introducing this law. I have condemned the RG Kar incident and said such perpetrators have no right to live. They should be given capital punishment," he added.

Advertisment

"If the President doesn't give assent to the Aparajita Bill, I will bring a private member's Bill," he added.

"Why, in the name of continuing trial at various courts, should taxpayers' money be spent to keep alive such threats to society for years, instead of fast-tracking trials under a designated anti-rape law with stricter provisions at one court?" Recalling that the BJP-led Centre had brought an ordinance to take away the powers of Delhi government, Banerjee claimed, "The Modi government even went against the Supreme Court to extend the tenure of the Enforcement Directorate director. Why isn't the Centre bringing any ordinance in connection with rape? They can do it in a day." Alleging that the BJP "has some rapists and murderers in its rank and file," the young Diamond Harbour MP said, "That is why, despite having people's mandate, neither the BJP-led government at the Centre nor the states ruled by the party has brought any ordinance to effectively stop rape or introduced an anti-rape Bill." Flagging the Sarada trial, Banerjee said, "Ten years have passed, but trial is yet to begin though it is under the ambit of central agencies.

"People believe that handing over cases to the CBI or ED will expedite the probe and bring offenders to book. Therefore, I am of the view that if a law is not brought for stringent action in cases of heinous crimes, there will be similar incidents," he said.

Advertisment

Slamming the opposition CPI(M) and BJP for "orchestrating protests over the heinous incident at RG Kar," he said, "They attempted to retain control by using junior doctors." "The way the CM spoke to junior doctors on multiple occasions and took administrative action, you won't find in any other state," he said.

He emphasised that the state would continue to support the doctors providing healthcare to the public, stating, "There is no difference between the doctors and the state government. We would request them not to resort to any ceasework like in past, as the death of a single patient should be prevented.

"But I appreciate how the doctors work under such circumstances, and our CM has allocated hundreds of crores of rupees for their safety and security," he said.

Advertisment

Banerjee announced that the Sebaashray programme would begin on January 2, with 40 health camps being organised daily for 10 days in each Vidhan Sabha constituency.

"The programme will begin in Diamond Harbour and continue for 70 days, covering seven constituencies. In the last five days, 280 follow-up camps will be held across these constituencies. So far, over 1,200 doctors have signed up for these camps," he noted.

Additionally, Banerjee revealed plans for another convention in April, which is expected to host 5,000 doctors. PTI BSM/SUS MNB