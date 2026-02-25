Only strong BJP leadership can restore Punjab's law and order, says Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday alleged that the state's law and order situation has deteriorated under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and claimed that only the BJP can restore stability.

Talking to reporters here, Jakhar said that even senior Congress leaders have written to the Centre regarding the worsening security situation in Punjab.

He claimed this shows that the opposition has also realised that the situation can be improved only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He alleged that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, narco-terrorism in the state has taken the form of "gangster narco-terrorism", with criminal groups allegedly recruiting youth by luring them with promises of a glamorous lifestyle.

Jakhar claimed that the state's intelligence network has failed and that police action is largely reactive. He alleged that nearly 20 hand grenade attacks have taken place in the recent past and described it as a result of a nexus between gangsters, narcotics and terror elements.

He further alleged that instead of focusing on public safety, police personnel are being diverted to other duties.

Referring to a rally in Moga, Jakhar questioned the participation of senior officials, saying it was inappropriate if the event was political in nature.

He also claimed that the Congress has failed to effectively oppose the state government and said the people of Punjab must decide the state's future in the upcoming elections. PTI VSD KSS KSS