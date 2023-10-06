Only T'gana CM Chandrasekhar Rao would realize people's aspirations, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday said though opposition parties in Telangana were making tall promises to attract voters ahead of assembly polls, it is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who would realise people's aspirations.

Rama Rao, who addressed public meetings at Warangal and others today, said the CM ensured that welfare measures were not halted despite crisis like COVID-19 pandemic during the last few years.

Averring that opposition parties are making a slew of poll promises now, the Minister sought to know whether they can be trusted as parties did not live up to expectations despite being in power for long during the last six decades.

He indicated that CM KCR was mulling over a hike in social security pensions and providing more benefits to women.

With the election date expected soon for the Legislative Assembly, Rama Rao, son of CM KCR, has begun reaching out to people by attending development programmes and addressing rallies across the state. PTI SJR SJR ROH